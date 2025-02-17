House GOP seeks to block undocumented residents from MinnesotaCare; increase fees on electric vehicles

A bill authored by a Minnesota House Republican would block “undocumented noncitizens” from receiving various state services, including subsidized health care under the MinnesotaCare program or academic scholarships under the “Minnesota Dream Act.”

“We want hard-working citizens of our country and of our state,” Rep. Isaac Schultz (R – Elmdale Township) said in the House Health Finance and Policy Committee. “Should Minnesota taxpayers and the people who receive health care who are legal citizens, should they be paying the bill for people who do not have legal status in our state?”

To Schultz, the answer is no, but Democrats say those undocumented residents will still need health care services that would likely end up being paid for by hospitals and ultimately by taxpayers. “You think that you’re only hurting undocumented people, and you’re somehow helping the other taxpayers? Wrong!” said Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL – Rochester).

The bill passed the committee on an 11-10 party line vote with Republicans in favor. The fate of this bill and others in the House will become uncertain when a power-sharing agreement restores the House to tied committee votes and floor votes.

The House Transportation Committee heard a bill that would sharply increase the surcharge on electric vehicles (EV) from the current $75 to $150. It’s seen as a way of leveling the playing field for highway upkeep when it comes to drivers of gas-powered vehicles and electric vehicles.

“We have roads and bridges to take care of,” said bill author Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar (R – Fredenberg Township). “Those who drive vehicles that are not EV have an automatic gas inflator tied to them. Every time they pump up I’m paying it every time I drive down here.”

Democrats say increasing fees could hurt an industry that could eventually make a big impact on improving the climate. “I and I think many in my caucus have concerns about adding costs to EVs,” said Rep. Larry Kraft (DFL-St. Louis Park). “It is still early in the growth of that market.”

The bill would also impose new surcharges of $75 on hybrid electric vehicles, $30 on all-electric vehicles and $15 on plug-in hybrid electric motorcycles.

No vote was taken on the bill, but it will be considered for inclusion in a larger transportation bill later.

The transportation committee also heard testimony about a request from the Duluth Airport Authority for $14 million to help pay for a new $66 million air traffic control tower.

The current tower is among the oldest in the nation and stands just 42-feet high. A new tower would be 153 feet and service several airports in the northern part of the state. The hearing was just informational because the funding would likely have to come from capital improvements paid for in the bonding bill.