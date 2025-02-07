House finally has full floor session with historic speaker designation

It finally happened — the two parties of the Minnesota House of Representatives held their first-floor session together.

It follows a weeks-long holdout by Democrats who had not stepped foot into the Capitol since the legislative session began for multiple reasons.

Thursday afternoon was also historic as Cold Spring representative Lisa Demuth became the first Republican female and black House Speaker in state history.

“We know that we didn’t get to this place, to this opportunity to serve alone,” Speaker Demuth said to the House chamber about the support from family.

She’ll serve as speaker through 2026, it was the most notable result of the power sharing agreement that ended the more than three-week stalemate that kept DFL representatives out of the Capitol.

“I don’t take that lightly, even just seeing the chamber filled again with people today as I looked over those spaces, some people I hadn’t even met yet, but other colleagues that I’ve served with over time. It is an honor,” Demuth said.

Another big part of the agreement is Republicans not blocking DFL Shakopee representative Brad Tabke from taking office — Tabke won a close election where some ballots were apparently thrown away.

“It was really difficult for constituents and for my family,” Rep. Tabke told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS just outside the House Chamber.

Tabke says it felt great to be back at the Capitol and is looking forward to addressing a few priorities of his, including election reform.

“There are a few things that we know will absolutely help to keep what happened in Shakopee from happening again, and so we want to work on those things, and I think we can get bipartisan support to get them all done

As for getting their work done on time — including passing a state budget — to avoid needing a special session, there’s confidence on both sides of the aisle that they will.

“Even though it’s a condensed time, I don’t see that we will be late. I fully expect that we will be able to wrap this up on time, on May 19,” Speaker Demuth said.