House DFL, GOP members reach organization agreement, ending weeks-long stalemate

Leaders on both sides of the aisle in the Minnesota House reached an agreement on how to organize the legislative body on Wednesday.

Multiple sources at the Capitol confirm Representative Lisa Demuth will be the House Speaker through 2026.

Republicans will retain control of committees as long they are in the majority, which could change following the results of the March special election in House District 40B.

Sources confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that if that special election favors Democrats, the House would be tied, and legislators would split control of committees.

The agreement is set to go into effect on Thursday.

Political drama has ensued in the House as DFL members boycotted the legislative session since it began on Jan. 14.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Walz set a special election for House District 40B, a vacant Roseville-area House seat, on March 11, with a primary on Feb. 25 if needed.

The vacancy arose from a judge ruling that DFL Rep.-elect Curtis Johnson was ineligible for office because he did not properly establish residency in the district. Choosing not to appeal the judge’s decision, Johnson resigned and Walz set a special election for Jan. 28 to fill the seat.

Republicans soon raised another challenge, arguing that Walz was premature in calling the special election. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in their favor.

The boycott also stems from a power struggle over a contested House election in District 54A, which includes Shakopee.

DFL Rep. Brad Tabke beat GOP challenger Aaron Paul, but questions about the race arose after Scott County officials said 20 ballots were accidentally thrown out without being counted. In late January, a judge upheld Tabke’s win.

