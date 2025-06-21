Hot rods hit the road towards the State Fairgrounds on a blisteringly warm Saturday

The weather wasn’t the only thing that was hot at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Saturday, as thousands of vintage vehicles were shown off in the heat.

Back to the 50s showcased more than 10,00 old school cars, bringing in multiple car enthusiasts from across the Midwest and even from other countries.

Kevin Smith brought his 1929 Ford Model A, painted a Minnesota Prince Purple, all the way from Canada.

“Since I was just a little kid, I was playing with Hot Wheels, with the little hot rods, you know,” Smith reflected. “I still got it, you know, and just a passion that’s been in me since I was like five or six years old.”

Now, a man grown, the passion for vehicles still remains, only now, instead of purchasing the newest hot wheel, it’s buying parts, paint and everything in between to put together the perfect vehicle.

“It (The Model A) took me seven years to build, and I did everything. Paint bodywork, built the chassis, you name it.”

In order to enjoy the car show, however, attendees would need to brave the heat wave impacting Minnesota.

Despite temperatures estimated to reach up to 97 degrees and feeling as if they were in the triple digits, many still came out to admire the vehicles.

“Look at the cool cars that should keep me cool through the day, wouldn’t you think?” Seve Dahl of Wisconsin joked. “I’m going to drink plenty of water, I’m going to do some walking, I’m going to find places in the shade.”

Of the thousands of vehicles that showed up, about 125 will be taking part in the great race, a trip from the State Fairgrounds to South Carolina, 2300 miles over nine days.

The Back to the ’50s weekend will be back on Sunday. Details can be found ONLINE.