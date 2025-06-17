Hortman children share about parents, community gathers for prayer

As the community begins on a path of healing following the unthinkable tragedies from over the weekend, the children of Melissa and Mark Hortman are sharing publicly for the first time.

RELATED: ‘Kind and generous’: Minnesotans remember Mark Hortman, family dog killed in lawmaker shootings

They wrote they are safe with family, thanking law enforcement for their quick action and reflecting on their parents, “They were the bright lights at the center of our lives, and we can’t believe they are gone. Their love for us was boundless. We miss them so much.”

Their full statement can be read below or by CLICKING HERE.

Also on Monday, community members gathered at Grace Fellowship in Brooklyn Park for a prayer service.

“In a time like this, I think it’s very easy for us to ask why is this happening, why is this happening to us? And we may never know the answer to the why, but I do believe that a better question is when things like this happen, how do we respond?” Joe Boyd, lead pastor at Grace Fellowship, said to those attending.

Early Saturday morning, several Minnesota lawmakers were targeted in what investigators are calling politically motivated attacks — Democratic House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed, while Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette are recovering from multiple gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Federal charges: Boelter went to 4 homes as he sought to kill lawmakers

The suspected shooter, Vance Boelter, is in federal custody facing both federal and state charges.

“We’re realizing that, though the world is really big, tragedy can come very close, and it can become very small in that regard,” Monti Ahrens, another pastor, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

She adds that Grace Fellowship’s doors are open.

“It’s a safe place, it’s an open place to grieve, to express pain and questions, perhaps even anger, sorrow, doubt, what kind of world do we live in?” Ahrens said.

Also, there on Monday was Paul Brandt, who says he’s friends with Sen. Hoffman

“Hearing that he was shot was just devastating,” Brandt said, adding he was there to make sure he had support as he did for his family.

“He was courageous enough that when the perpetrator tried to get into his home, John recognized it and he physically tried to fend his family, you don’t see that a lot,” Brandt said while starting to tear up.

Sophie and Colin Hortman released the following statement on behalf of the Hortman family:

We are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of our parents, Melissa and Mark. They were the bright lights at the center of our lives, and we can’t believe they are gone. Their love for us was boundless. We miss them so much.

We want everyone to know that we are both safe and with loved ones. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received, and we appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy as we grieve.

Our family would like to thank law enforcement for their swift action that saved others and for the coordination across communities that led to the arrest of the man who murdered our parents. We especially would like to thank the officers who were first on the scene to our parents’ home and their heroic attempts to rescue our mom and dad.

Our parents touched so many lives, and they leave behind an incredible legacy of dedication to their community that will live on in us, their friends, their colleagues and co-workers, and every single person who knew and loved them.

A GoFundMe has been created for Sophie and Colin.

The GoFundMe added, “In the ensuing police response to capture the assassin, their home, garage and cars were severely damaged in a hail of bullets, stun grenades and tear gas canisters.” The money raised will go toward the funeral for Melissa and Mark Hortman, as well as fixing damage caused by the police response.