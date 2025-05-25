Horse River Fire smaller than initally reported new GPS data shows

The U.S. Forest Service says a wildfire burning in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area is much smaller than originally thought, but still poses a problem for firefighters.

The scope of the Horse River Fire has shrunk in size from 20 acres to nine acres, after the U.S. Forest Service says more accurate GPS data was collected.

While smaller in size, the fire still poses a logistical problem for firefighters, with no proper access to the affected area.

On Saturday, six firefighters were rappelled into the area by helicopter and two planned to arrive by canoe on Sunday.

The terrain is a mix of swamp and forested landscape, making the process of even reaching the fire challenging, as well as its remote location being over a mile away from the nearest main canoe travel route.

At this time, the fire remains at 0% containment.