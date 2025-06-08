Horse River fire 100% contained, Jenkins Creek fire containment holds steady at 94%

A tricky wildfire in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota is now completely contained, according to the National Incident Management Organization.(NIMO)

While its 13-acre size was small in comparison to other fires in the state, the Horse River fire was tricky to reach due to its isolation from infrastructure and conventional means of travel.

Even leaving the fire, once it was contained, proved tricky as workers at the Horse River fire were sent home from the Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness Area in boats, paddling seven miles out to a paved highway for transport.

The fire has been transferred back over to the Superior National Forest, and no more fire reports are expected from Horse River.

In Jenkins Creek, the fire containment efforts remain at 94% and 16,145 acres in size.

Perimeter strengthening and fuel reduction for the fire continue to take place at Jenkins Creek.

NIMO says they are continuing to investigate hotspots and are expecting to get new mapping data.

Once they have the new data and crews become available, the acreage of the fire will be adjusted by NIMO.