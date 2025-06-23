11-year-old shot and killed near Minneapolis park

An 11-year-old boy is dead after a shooting near a park in Minneapolis on Monday afternoon.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said a good Samaritan found the victim and a man walking on Morgan Avenue North around 2 p.m.

The good Samaritan put the boy in his car and flagged down law enforcement near Penn and Dowling Avenues, Chief O’Hara said, adding that the boy had life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The boy ultimately died at that scene.

Law enforcement says the shooting happened in the driveway into Folwell Park at 1650 Dowling Avenue North.

O’Hara said the shooting was related to cars driving through the park.

“I cannot emphasize how terrible it is to have an 11-year-old shot during the day and killed. But it’s clear there were other people here when this happened,” O’Hara said.

Police are asking anyone who was at the park Monday afternoon to call 911.