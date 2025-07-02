Home cameras helping solve crimes in Brooklyn Park

The Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPD) is reminding residents of the importance of its community safety program that allows detectives to use home cameras voluntarily.

Through Brooklyn Park’s “Safe Community Camera Program,” the police department uses home cameras with the owner’s permission to solve crimes.

BPD witnessed the importance and benefits of the program during the manhunt for Vance Boelter.

Boelter is charged with murdering House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark and shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

Police said cameras on the outside of homes helped them track Boelter.

“I think it’s always been really helpful. It’s another extra set of eyes for everybody,” Pa Vu, a Brooklyn Park resident, said.

Even when Vu is not home, her doorbell camera keeps watch.

“People’s pets coming through, just my kiddos, seeing them do funny things,” Vu said.

But sometimes what’s captured on the camera lens could be serious and the key to solving a crime.



“Absolute game changer being able to point at the incident as it occurs, or track people, and it’s one of the things that maybe people don’t think about,” said Matthew Rabe, a Brooklyn Park police officer. “When a detective is working on a specific case, they can take a look at the map, look in the area, click on it and say, ‘Oh, I’m just going to reach out to this homeowner and call him on the phone or email him and get a copy of this video.’”

Police said that as authorities searched for Boelter, the program provided evidence.

“In that incident, we pulled in every resource that we had, and this is one that we used,” Rabe said.

Rabe said the department has received an outpouring of community support since the tragic incident, with many asking what they can do to help.

“We think there could be more cameras here, and this was probably the right time to message up to the community that there are more resources and that you could help us,” Rabe said.

Vu calls it a no-brainer. She said if she can help keep her neighborhood safe, she’s on board.



“If they need some kind of extra set of eyes for something like that, we can help any way we can, for sure,” Vu said.



The program is strictly voluntary through signing up on the city’s website. Residents can withdraw at any time.