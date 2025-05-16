Hold on to your horses: Equines loose near scene of crash on I-35, causing major delays

Drivers heading north to cabin country on Friday should be aware of a major backup on Interstate 35 near Wyoming involving loose horses.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says northbound lanes of I-35 are closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle crash just north of the Wyoming exit.

“Possible sightings of loose horses as well at the scene, adding to the chaos,” the sheriff’s office said.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic management camera appeared to show a person guiding a livestock trailer past the traffic jam, perhaps in hopes of securing the loose animals.