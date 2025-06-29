Hoffman family releases statement following funeral of Melissa and Mark Hortman

Following a funeral service for Melissa and Mark Hortman on Saturday, the Hoffmans released a statement saying their hearts were with the Hortman family.

State Senator John Hoffman, alongside his wife, Yvette and daughter Hope, released a statement Sunday morning, providing an update on their recovery and expressing their grief following the funeral service.

“We are devastated by the loss of Melissa, Mark, and their dog, Gilbert. Their tragic passing

has left a profound sadness for all who knew them and whose lives they touched. We all

watched the service; it was heartbreakingly beautiful. Our hearts are with the Hortman

family in this time of immense grief.”

The Hoffmans also provided an update on their health, stating that all three were now in stable condition, but said they face a long road ahead, both physically and emotionally.

“All three of us were lined up at gunpoint. We’re continuing to recover from physical injuries

and emotional trauma from this senseless act of violence. All of us are now in stable

condition but face a long road ahead. Hope’s bruises from the attack continue to heal.

We’re so grateful she happened to be at our house that night. There’s no doubt her call to

911 saved the lives of others.”

On June 14, the Hoffmans opened their door for who they believed was a police officer. Authorities said the person knocking was 57-year-old Vance Boelter, who came to their home in Champlin around 2 a.m.

After realizing Boelter was not a police officer, Senator Hoffman attempted to lunge at the gun Boelter was holding and was struck by gunfire. When he fell, Yvette tried to push Boelter and shut the door, at which point she was also struck by gunfire.

Their daughter, Hope, was able to shut and lock the door and call 911.

Boelter is accused of then attempting the same actions at two other Minnesota lawmakers’ houses, before heading to Brooklyn Park, where he is accused of killing Mark and Melissa Hortman.

The full release from the Hoffman family is available below.