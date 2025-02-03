Hockey coach in critical condition after accident on the ice

A Twin Cities hockey coach is in critical condition at HCMC after a fluke accident on the ice Friday afternoon.

Forty-four-year-old Jason Jensen fractured his skull and suffered a critical brain injury after falling on the ice during a practice.

Jensen, a lieutenant with the Lakeville Police Department, is also a coach who works with multiple teams, including Holy Family and Chanhassen High School teams.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time. Helmets are not required for high school coaches.

But his wife, Kelly Jensen, says she hopes this will change minds and even policies when it comes to wearing a helmet.

“If I can just open people’s eyes to see that. This was just a freak accident, nobody’s fault. It happened, and if he was wearing a helmet, maybe he would be here right now in the hospital,” she said.

“Prayers are all we are asking for… And awareness,” Jensen said.

Both Chanhassen and Holy Family High School teams are proactively implementing a helmet requirement for their coaches as a result of all of this.

If you are interested in helping, you can find a fundraiser for Jensen HERE.