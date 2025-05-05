Historic downtown St. Cloud building to become entrepreneur center

A historic building in downtown St. Cloud is getting a new life, helping start up new businesses.

On Wednesday, Stageworks will hold its grand opening in the Davidson Opera House.

Stageworks will be a hybrid entrepreneur center offering flexible, lower-cost rentals and pop-up space.

“What we’ve done is really reimagined what that space could be,” NeTia Bauman with Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation said. “It’s going to be a downtown hub for all types of entrepreneurs, for business owners, for creatives, for nonprofits. Where an emerging business owner can come and test out their market, their ideas, their services before they go and dive into a commercial lease.”

Stageworks will also offer entrepreneurs one-on-one coaching and matchmaking events.