Historic downtown St. Cloud building to become entrepreneur center

A historic building in downtown St. Cloud is getting a new life, helping start up new businesses.

On Wednesday, Stageworks will hold its grand opening in the Davidson Opera House.

Stageworks will be a hybrid entrepreneur center offering flexible, lower-cost rentals and pop-up space.

“What we’ve done is really reimagined what that space could be,” NeTia Bauman with Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation said. “It’s going to be a downtown hub for all types of entrepreneurs, for business owners, for creatives, for nonprofits. Where an emerging business owner can come and test out their market, their ideas, their services┬ábefore they go and dive into a commercial lease.”

Stageworks will also offer entrepreneurs one-on-one coaching and matchmaking events.