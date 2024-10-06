Highway 12 westbound in Minnetonka closed due to fatal crash; State Patrol investigating

Highway 12 westbound in Minnetonka will be closed for several hours due to a fatal crash.

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash at Carlson Parkway to westbound Highway 12 in Minnetonka. It is unknown how many people and vehicles were involved.

As a result, U.S. 12 westbound at I-494 Southbound and I-394 Eastbound will be closed until about 11:30 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

