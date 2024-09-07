High schools introduce new security policies for football games

Rules for high school football fans

If you’re heading out to a Friday night football game this season, you may want to double-check the rules.

Many schools are tightening up their policies for fans, and the Minnesota State High School League is also doing something new before every game to increase preparedness.

At Edina Public Schools, for instance, middle schoolers have to stay with their parents during the game, students from high schools not playing in the game won’t be allowed in without a parent, and no one is allowed in after halftime.

“We’ve found that if people are coming after the half of a football game a night game there are alternative reasons they’re coming, and it’s not to watch the game,” said Troy Stein, activities director at Edina High School.

Balls, backpacks and water bottles aren’t allowed, either, and anyone who leaves the stadium will not be let back in.

Many schools started making changes last year after a string of violent incidents in 2022, including a shooting outside Richfield’s homecoming that sent crowds running for cover and a big fight breaking out at an Edina football game.

Mark Jezierski, the parent of an Edina football player, was out tailgating Friday night ahead of the Hornets’ matchup with Eden Prairie.

“The whole idea is to create excitement to carry it over to the game,” he said.

As the former president of the Edina Football Association for six years, he’s all for the changes to make sure the game can be played, and the people enjoying it are safe.

“At the end of the day it’s all about the kids and the experience,” Jezierski said. “Whether it’s the kids in the stands, the kids in the bands, or youth football players.”

The MSHSL is also kicking things up a notch.

For the first time, the organization is requiring a “pre-contest timeout” between the administrators, head coaches and medical personnel to discuss unique aspects of the game and venue and review emergency plans and “contest-ending procedures.”

“Most schools and districts are taking this really seriously in terms of anything can happen anywhere and just minimizing the opportunities for things to go wrong,” said Kevin Wolff, principal of North St. Paul High School.