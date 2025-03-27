Here’s how to watch the Twins on TV this season

Twins fans went all offseason wondering how to watch their favorite team on their new broadcasting platform, Twins.TV, but on Opening Day, those questions are now answered.

The Twins announced on Thursday that in addition to a streaming subscription option, Twins.TV will be available on cable and satellite providers for the 2025 season. That includes major TV providers such as DirecTV, Dish Network, Spectrum and Xfinity.

An online tool is available to connect fans in the Twins TV market with their local channel — just enter your ZIP code and choose your provider.

Outside of a traditional cable or satellite subscription, Twins.TV is available as a direct streaming service with no local blackouts for $99.99 for the full season or $19.99 per month. Subscribers can access streams through MLB.TV or on other streaming platforms, including Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

“Beginning with Opening Day, Twins fans can finally watch our games where, when and how they choose with Twins.TV Presented by Progressive,” said Twins Executive Chair Joe Pohlad. “This is a day we have been eagerly anticipating. We are truly ecstatic to deliver this unprecedented access to Twins Baseball for our fans throughout Twins Territory all season long. We are grateful to our partners at Major League Baseball and excited to work with them on this new era of broadcast excellence in 2025 and beyond.”

The MLB-produced broadcasts will include a 30-minute pregame show for games at Target Field and 20-minute postgame shows for all games, home and away.

The Twins kick off the season in St. Louis at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.