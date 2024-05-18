Hennepin Healthcare hosts ‘Teddy Bear Clinic’ as part of Doors Open Minneapolis weekend

46 different buildings across Minneapolis have opened their doors to the public this weekend.

It’s part of Doors Open Minneapolis — an initiative by the city to get people interested in local tourism and also provide an educational experience.

Hundreds of kids brought their favorite stuffed animals to the “Teddy Bear Clinic” at Hennepin Healthcare as part of this weekend’s events.

They worked with real doctors, medics and nurses to get “Teddy X-rays,” splint some broken limbs, stitch any loose seems and even see the inside of an ambulance in an effort to get kids more comfortable with health care.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was also there with his daughter to educate her on health care.

Doctors say experiences such as these can really make a positive impact on little ones.

“This allows kids to be the parent and to have some autonomy, make some choices for their bear and see things in a really friendly way,” said Dr. Ashley Strobel, a pediatric emergency physician. “We once had like an 11-year-old girl come through maybe the first year of the Teddy Bear Clinic, she came back as a repeat customer… and she had been through our resuscitation room in the meantime as a patient and she said it made that experience less scary for her.”

If you didn’t make it this year, organizers say they’re hoping for another one next year.