Hennepin Healthcare CEO announces resignation

The CEO of Hennepin Healthcare has announced that she will be resigning later this year.

Jennifer DeCubellis notified the Hennepin Healthcare System (HHS) of her intent to step down from her role on May 10, 2025.

“Every leader has a season,” DeCubellis told the HHS Board of Directors on Wednesday. “We are all destined for a specific purpose, and a strong leader passes the baton when the time is right. That time for me is now.”

DeCubellis assumed the CEO position two weeks before Minnesota’s first COVID-19 case in 2020.

Hennepin Healthcare says that she helped guide the organization through the pandemic, promoted the safety of team members and secured National Guard support to respond to the surge.

“We are grateful for Jennifer’s leadership over the past five years. She has gone above and beyond for the organization during the most challenging period in healthcare in the last century. Her expertise and relationships across all levels of government have been invaluable to our healthcare system,” said Hennepin Healthcare Board Chair Mohamed Omar.

The HHS Board will announce an interim CEO on April 3 and will conduct a search for a permanent successor.

