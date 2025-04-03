Hennepin Healthcare announces appointment of interim CEO

Hennepin Healthcare has appointed interim leadership after the current CEO said she would be stepping down later this year.

On Thursday, the Hennepin Healthcare System (HHS) Board of Directors announced Dr. Thomas Klemond as interim CEO. The appointment will be effective April 11.

Klemond joined Hennepin Healthcare in 2017 as division director for Palliative Medicine and has served as the vice president of medical affairs and president of the medical staff since February 2022. Prior to that, he served as department chair for Palliative Medicine and Community Care from 2012-2016.

“It’s a privilege to see our Hennepin Healthcare team’s deep commitment to our community firsthand and to play my own role in advancing that mission through patient care,” Klemond said. “I am honored to serve in the organization in this capacity because I believe wholeheartedly in our team, the work we do, and in the important place we have in delivering patient care to our community.”

The announcement comes after Jennifer DeCubellis said last month that she would be stepping down from the role on May 10.

“Dr. Klemond will have my full support as he transitions into this role,” DeCubellis said. “He will have the backing of a strong Executive Leadership Team who will lead alongside him as Hennepin Healthcare carries out its goals and mission.”

The HHS Board of Directors is conducting a national search for a permanent successor in the coming months.