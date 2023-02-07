Hennepin County Sheriff among Minnesotans attending State of the Union address

A group of Minnesotans will be guests at the State of the Union in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt will also be in attendance as Congressman Dean Phillips’ guest. Witt was elected Sheriff last November, earning 64% of the vote.

Phillips says he wants to start a larger conversation on public safety and police reform.

Meanwhile, Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has invited Amanda Barbosa from the Plymouth-Wayzata area. She is a military wife and advocate for veterans who have been exposed to burn pits and toxic substances.

A recent bill authored by Klobuchar on the subject passed in the Senate Monday.

Congresswoman Betty McCollum is bringing Tony Sanneh, the CEO and President of Minnesota-based The Sanneh Foundation, a group that aims to create positive change for youth.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday night at 8 p.m. CT. During his speech, he is expected to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Biden’s speech comes as polls show a majority of Americans don’t approve of the job he is doing as President.

The latest ABC News-Washington Post poll shows voters are concerned about the economy, despite the administration’s positive outlook.

Specifically, four out of 10 Americans say they feel worse off financially since Biden took office.

Biden is expected to tout a strong economy following last week’s job report showing unemployment at a 53-year low.

Experts also predict Biden’s performance during Tuesday’s speech, as well as the public’s reaction to it, will play a major role in his decision to run for reelection in 2024.

“One of the issues that people have is he’s the oldest president we’ve had. And how does he do just in this setting? He’s got to show command of this podium. That’s the most important thing he can do in terms of his presidential potential run,” said Michael Waldman, a former chief speechwriter for former president Bill Clinton.

Biden has an uphill battle ahead, as a republican House majority is ready to question him about everything from the growing tensions with China, decisions on Ukraine and the effort to raise the nation’s debt ceiling.

“We must commit to finding common ground on a responsible debt limit increase,” said Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House. “No drawing lines in the sand or saying it’s my way or the highway… no policy gimmicks or political games. But most of all, no blank checks for runaway spending.”

The parents of Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death last month by Memphis police, are expected to be among the special guests.

A Wisconsin woman will be seated with Vice President Kamala Harris. Deanna Branch, of Milwaukee, has been working to build a lead-safe environment for the community after her son battled lead poisoning due to unsafe levels in their drinking water and home last year.