Hennepin County offers virtual reality trade skill training in jail

Virtual reality machines are being used to teach trade skills for real world jobs in the Hennepin County Jail.

Program Coordinator Sgt. Adam Hernke runs the HOPE program and says he advocated for the two machines purchased through grant money.

“I believe we are the first jail in the state of Minnesota to use virtual reality,” he said, adding that more than 500 people detained at the jail are already eligible to use the machines because they’ve completed the HOPE program life skills courses.

“This machine does painting, powder coat painting and sandblasting. And then we have a different machine that can do other trades, such as auto mechanic work, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC systems, solar panel, insulation, welding,” Sgt. Hernke said.

“Well, how do you teach someone in a jail trade skills? I can’t bring in a saw, I can’t bring in a welder. The next best thing is virtual reality.”

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew was there on Wednesday as Hernke helped Greg Sullwole through a couple of painting lessons, including inside a virtual airplane hangar.

“It’d be fun to work out of a hangar when all the airplanes are going by,” Sullwole said.

“I think it’s pretty cool we got, like, Hennepin County willing to go and finance something like this and help people like me and the rest of us do something better with their lives…And once I get paid for this, it’s unmeasurable, that heart just grows.”

The trade skills available inside the jail are all jobs offered by second-chance employers, Hernke said.

“It’s up to that resident or inmate to follow through with that job interview or application, but at least they would have a knowledge base of what that job would consist of,” he continued, adding that the ultimate goal is that those who learn these skills leave the jail and never look back.

“We can always hope for it,” he said.

“Yes, I’m worried that I could easily fall down the same old path,” Sullwole shared, “But if I pay attention and keep at the forefront of my mind the different things I’ve learned in my life skills classes…and if we can stay focused on that instead of all the other shenanigans around us, the path will probably be a lot smoother and not as scary.”