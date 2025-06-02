Hennepin County maintains ‘effective end’ to veteran homelessness, as Minnesota nears statewide milestone

Eight months after Hennepin County announced it “effectively ended” veteran homelessness, state data shows officials have maintained the milestone.

RELATED: Army veteran shows off new home as Hennepin County authorities say number of veterans experiencing homelessness is dropping

There are still unhoused veterans in the county. However, none are experiencing long-term or chronic homelessness, and the Hennepin County Veteran Service office said it continues to connect veterans to permanent housing at a higher rate than veterans are coming into the homelessness system.

While checking in on Hennepin County, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS learned it’s not alone. Minnesota is on track to become the fourth state in the country to “effectively end” veteran homelessness statewide, according to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs.

“This is it, this is the place, and I feel blessed,” said U.S. Army veteran Sophie Benitéz, sitting in her Minneapolis apartment.

Benitéz was without a permanent home for years. She said it wasn’t for lack of trying to get help through various state and local agencies, as she moved across the country before landing in Minnesota.

“Nothing was going good, nothing was going right, and it does demoralize you. It does hit you in your morale,” Benitéz said.

Hennepin County senior social worker Taya Kaufenberg sat by her side on Monday.

“It was either go for it or not. Like a leap of faith,” Benitéz said. “Had I not had the support that Taya has provided me, I don’t think I’d be here right now.”

The success story was also a credit to Benitéz’s own efforts to see it through, Kaufenberg added.

Less than a decade ago, hundreds of people were in Benitéz’s shoes, said Hennepin County Veteran Service Office Director Neil Doyle.

Now, the county has “effectively ended” veteran homelessness. Doyle credited collaboration between the county, state, and non-profit and private partnerships, and a systemwide shift to creating individualized support systems for each veteran, with staff to see it through.

“It’s really the best way to do it, because they become a person and not a number at that point,” Doyle said.

Hennepin County was the ninth of ten Continuums of Care regions in Minnesota to hit the milestone, going from 38 veterans experiencing chronic or long-term homelessness at the start of 2024, to zero by mid-October.

It’s remained at zero since, and the county has been moving people into permanent housing in less than 90 days on average, Doyle reported, adding that he expects the progress to last.

“I didn’t always feel that way, but with the resources we have at hand, and the staff that genuinely care about veterans, I do think that we can maintain this indefinitely,” Doyle said.

The Ramsey County Continuum of Care region was the lone holdout, yet to “effectively end” veteran homelessness, as of this report.

The latest state data from the Homeless Veteran Registry showed Ramsey County was one case away.

County officials said they were not available for an interview but sent a statement that said, in part, “…We remain on track to effectively end veteran homelessness in the county…” and “…we look forward to making a formal announcement once we achieve this critical goal together…”

“I think we’re right on the doorstep,” said Paul Williams, Deputy Director of Veterans Programs at the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs.

“It’s a commitment of the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs that we’re going to look after those that served,” Williams continued.

“And so, I really believe that the state of Minnesota is a model for other states across the country and other communities, and for how to effectively approach what is truly a wicked problem.”

“I just had to give it a chance, and Minnesota has proven to be a whole different ball game,” Benitéz concluded.

“It is important to send a message out there to veterans that feel that the VA or the county, city, here in Minneapolis and surrounding areas are not going to help them, because they are. I used to be that type of veteran.”

Benitez signed her second-year lease on her Minneapolis apartment in May, which was a huge milestone, according to Kaufenberg.

She now works with the county and its partners to provide input on veteran homelessness services from lived experience.

Resources and information on the Homeless Veteran Registry can be accessed through the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more help, you can call 1-888-LinkVet (546-5838) or fill out the form on the Department of Veterans Affairs website.

See Ramsey County’s full statement below.

“Ramsey County works closely with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Ramsey County’s Continuum of Care, and the Minneapolis VA Health Care System among other partners to help veterans overcome homelessness. We remain on track to effectively end veteran homelessness in the county. This is a monumental milestone in our shared mission, and we look forward to making a formal announcement once we achieve this critical goal together. Our continued partnership with local and national organizations ensures that veterans receive the care, services, and stable housing they deserve.

The county is home to an estimated 23,000 veterans. As of 6/2/2025, we estimate that 35 veterans are experiencing homelessness in Ramsey County, 6 of whom are unsheltered.“