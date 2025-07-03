Hennepin County Dispatch preparing for Fourth of July 911 calls

Hennepin County Dispatch is preparing for one of the busiest nights of the summer ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

“You just pick up the phone, and you just go with it. You’ve just got to take some deep breaths,” Brianna Wilkins, Hennepin County dispatcher, said.

In the midst of chaos, Wilkins brings the calm to Minnesotans in crisis.

“When people are having their worst days, you’ve got to be able to stay calm. You’ve got to be able to type fast,” Wilkins said. “You have to just be their lifeline and help them the best you can.”

Dispatchers handle at least 1,800 calls per day across Hennepin County. Some cities, including Minneapolis and Edina, have their own dispatch center.

That demand soars around the Fourth of July, marking one of the busiest days of the year.

Dispatch center data shows in past years, they’ve fielded an increase of about 1,000 more calls on the holiday.

“For us to prepare, we do have increased staffing, specifically for the Lake Minnetonka fireworks shows that we have going on, but also just around the county,” Tony Martin, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office emergency communication, said. “There’s a lot more people gathering, a lot more events and obviously a lot more fireworks and disturbance calls with that.”

The increase in calls is not just on the holiday.

Total annual calls have grown about 4 percent annually, and in the past, staffing became a challenge.

In 2024, the county funded a $90,000 staffing study to map out a plan for the future.

“It [the study] says we should have some additional people that we’re trying to get allocated for us, but we were really focusing on the hiring and retention of our staff,” Martin said. “We’re doing better, but we could still get more people down the road.”

Martin said they’ll be fully staffed in a few weeks with another round of trainees right behind them.

Dispatchers want to remind Minnesotans to only dial 911 if it’s an emergency, so people in dire need can get through.

Minneapolis and Hennepin County leaders said Wednesday in a press conference that if it’s not an emergency, dial 311.