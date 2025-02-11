Hennepin County Deputy back on patrol after shootout in Minnetonka last year

April 10, 2024, is a day Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Heihn and several other deputies will never forget.

They were serving a warrant at a home in Minnetonka when a man inside started firing rifle rounds at them and officers from other law enforcement agencies who came to assist.

Heihn was shot in his trigger finger on his right hand that day.

“I remember the rounds zinging by. I could hear them zipping by. So they had to be pretty close,” said Heihn. “At that moment, [I] looked down and saw my finger dangling, gushing blood. My trigger finger, mind you.”

Heihn had the finger amputated and learned to shoot with the middle finger of his right hand and, several weeks ago, returned to full duty.

“What’s the alternative, you know, to mope about it or get back on the horse?” asked Heihn. “I don’t feel particularly heroic. But, my accomplishment in my own mind, for my own self, is coming back to full duty.”

Heihn also thanked fellow deputies Keith McNamara, Tyler Jacob, Steven Tomosko and officers from surrounding law enforcement agencies who assisted that day.