Hennepin County commissioners unanimously approve more modest pay raise for themselves

Hennepin County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a more modest 5% pay raise for themselves next year and another 5% in 2026.

The vote was a compromise among commissioners who conceded to public pushback over an initial 49% pay raise proposal a few weeks ago.

The revised resolution was brought forward by two different board members: Angela Conley, who previously voted in favor of the steeper pay bump and Kevin Anderson, who voted against it.

“What this is doing for 2025 and 2026 is setting commissioner pay at a 5% increase for each year, which is in line with… The average increase we saw for our employees,” said Conley during the full board meeting on Tuesday.

The vote will officially bring the commissioner salary cap up from roughly $122,225.41 as it stands to $128,336.68 in January, and then, up to $134,753.51 at the start of 2026.

“This really does reflect what has been historically the compensation level that we would’ve received — that every employee has received over the last 6 years,” said Anderson.

Board Chair Irene Fernando also expressed her support for the 5% raises, while reiterating why she initially pitched a much higher raise.

“HR evidence shows that salary levels have a direct effect on the diversity, equity, and inclusion of potential candidates. I will continue looking for bold ways to increase the accessibility of these positions,” she said.

“And until that day arrives, I will gladly stand with my colleagues in supporting this action and look forward to serving the residents of Hennepin [County], including the people who have offered very direct feedback. I thank you for that communication to me.”

The original proposal would’ve surpassed the salary cap of Minnesota’s top elected official Gov. Tim Walz. The newly approved commissioner cap instead is roughly $20,000 less than Gov. Walz’s pay cap.

Although, Walz opted to earn less than the cap, and that’s an option for Hennepin County commissioners as well.