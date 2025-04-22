Hennepin County attorney won’t charge man who caused $20K in damage to Teslas

Hennepin County officials say they’re asking that the man accused of damaging several Tesla vehicles in Minneapolis not face charges.

Authorities arrested Dylan Adams for keying six Teslas, with the damage valued at $21,000.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty decided not to file charges against Adams, referring him to an adult diversion program.

In a statement, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said his officers were “frustrated” at Moriarty’s decision not to bring charges.

“The Minneapolis Police Department did its job. It identified and investigated a crime trend, identified, and arrested a suspect, and presented a case file to the Hennepin County Attorney Office for consideration of charges. This case impacted at least six different victims and totaled over $20,000 in damages. Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office. Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same.”

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office pushed back on O’Hara’s claim that the case was “declined” and maintained that it is “holding [Adams] accountable for keying the cars.”

“We offered diversion as we often do with property damage cases when the person has no record,” the attorney’s office said. “Mr. Adams will have to complete the requirements of the program. He will also have to pay every penny in restitution to the victims. If he does not meet those requirements, we will proceed through the criminal legal system process.”