Help needed to find 2 missing girls last seen Wednesday night

Your help is needed in finding two girls who were last seen Wednesday night in Lauderdale.

According to the Minnesota BCA, 12-year-old Lailanna Edmonds and 16-year-old Amarie Silverthorn were walking south on the 1800 block of Eustis Street toward Larpenteur Avenue West around 8:30 p.m.

Police say neither of the girls were dressed for cold weather and neither have phones with them. Authorities don’t know where the girls were headed.

Edmonds was last known to be wearing a burgundy-colored hooded sweatshirt, pink sweatpants as well as blue and white shoes. Meanwhile, Silverthorn had been wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and blue shoes.

If you know where they might be, you’re asked to call 911 or St. Anthony Police Department at 612-782-3350.