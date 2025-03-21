Hegseth says he’ll meet with Musk at the Pentagon to discuss innovation and ‘efficiencies’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that he would be meeting with billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk at the Pentagon on Friday to discuss “innovation, efficiencies & smarter production.”

Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency have played an integral role in the Trump administration’s push to dramatically reduce the size of the government. Musk has faced intense blowback from some lawmakers and voters for his chainsaw-wielding approach to laying off workers and slashing programs, although President Donald Trump’s supporters have hailed it.

A senior defense official told reporters on Tuesday that roughly 50,000 to 60,000 civilian jobs will be cut in the Defense Department.

Hegseth is also scheduled to deliver remarks with the Republican president at the White House Friday morning.

