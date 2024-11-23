Health officials work to track E. Coli outbreaks

E. Coli outbreak

Just weeks after an E. Coli outbreak was linked to onions served at McDonalds in October, an alert went out about cases linked to hamburger served at Minnesota restaurants. Next, organic carrots from Grimmway Farms were recalled as public health officials investigated another multi-state outbreak.

“We have a lot better tools for detecting pathogens than even just a few years ago,” said Melanie Firestone, a University of Minnesota School of Public Health assistant professor and epidemiologist

She explained wildlife, livestock and humans can carry E. Coli bacteria. Contamination can occur when feces come into contact with food directly, or if water used to irrigate plants is contaminated.

According to Firestone, whole genome sequencing has been used to identify pathogens in the last several years. A sample is sequenced once a patient’s test comes back positive for E. Coli.

“Whole genome sequencing is a very refined tool that works like a DNA fingerprint for a bacteria or pathogen and because we have this new refined tool, we’re better able to detect outbreaks, link cases of illness together than we were in the past,” she said.

The FDA told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS regulators are able to quickly intervene and better understand how to prevent pathogens from getting into the food supply due to whole genome sequencing.

Data from the federal agency shows overall food and cosmetic recall events have been trending down over the last several years.

“Of course we don’t want to see outbreaks happening but once we recognize there is a hazard associated with a particular product, we’re usually better at detecting problems in that going forward as well,” said Firestone.

She suggests practicing good handwashing, preparing meats with different tools than are used to prepare vegetables and cooking food to the proper temperature to prevent the spread of pathogens.