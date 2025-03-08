Health officials encourage travelers to get MMR vaccine as measles cases spread nationwide

Measles vaccine boosters fixed

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new travel guidance amid a growing measles outbreak just in time for spring break.

Travelers are being urged to check if their destinations have seen any cases, watch for any symptoms after returning and take precautions, including the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine.

There are no known cases of measles in Minnesota right now, but health officials are closely watching the cases rise down south.

“We all are very attuned to what’s going on in Texas and New Mexico,” said Jayne Griffith, a senior epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health. “Really hoping it is controlled soon.”

A total of 222 cases have now been reported across 12 states so far this year, according to CDC. The majority of the cases, 198, have been in Texas and among children.

Since the outbreaks started, an unvaccinated Texas child has died from the illness. This week a New Mexico adult also died after having measles although the cause of death is still under investigation.

The CDC is warning domestic travelers who visit an area with an outbreak to be on alert for signs and symptoms for three weeks.

“Given that it is not yet slowing down, if people have imminent travel to the areas where the outbreak is, they may want to make sure they are up to date on their MMR [vaccine],” said Griffith.

She explained the vaccine offers 97% protection after two doses. The first shot is recommended at 12 to 15 months old, followed by a second dose at four to six years old.

“The measles vaccine is a very safe, effective vaccine,” said Griffith.

She said a previous one-dose version of the vaccine was offered between 1963 and 1968 and people who received that can seek a second shot of the newer vaccine, depending on their risk.

“If someone is going to be traveling where they may come into contact with others with measles, if they’re going to be in certain settings like college settings or school settings where there could be the potential to encounter a measles case, their risk would indicate they should get a second vaccine,” she said.