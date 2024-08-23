Health experts encourage people to get new COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA says updated COVID vaccines that were just approved should be available within days.



The new shots are designed to more closely target recent virus strains.



Based on recent COVID numbers in Minnesota, local health experts are reminding folks that getting the updated COVID shot is just as important.



“This is actual warp speed getting a new vaccine compared to anything we had in the past,” said Frank Rhame, an infectious disease physician with Allina Health.



Rhame says everyone is a bit surprised by the recent spike in COVID cases.

“Fall of last year, we were expecting there’d be a summer lull and a fall peak but here it’s been increasing over the summer,” Rhame said.



According to the University of Minnesota chart tracking wastewater treatment plants, it shows COVID-19 virus levels found in plants statewide have been on the rise since late June. Additionally, the Minnesota Department of Health adds that COVID hospitalizations are up, especially among older people.



“We are experiencing a summer surge,” said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist with the Minnesota Department of Health.



Lynfield says her office hasn’t received confirmation of when the new COVID vaccines are making it here.



“We know people are working really hard to get it out into pharmacies and doctor’s offices,” Lynfield said.



Lynfield says even if you received shots early during the pandemic, the CDC recommends everyone six months and older get the updated one.



“The immunity does decrease over time and so we want people to know that with this new formulation, they have the opportunity to boost their immunity,” Lynfield said.



“Getting revaccinated is terribly important,” Rhame added.



While many wait for the updated COVID shots, both local health experts say influenza numbers are not that high right now, so it’s okay to wait and get the Flu and COVID vaccines at the same time.



“It won’t be too long before people will be able to get both at the same time, that’s what’s desirable,” Rhame said.



“It’s a good idea to get vaccinated, it does provide good protection against severe disease,” Lynfield said.



This all comes as the federal government plans to restart its free at-home COVID test program that provides those over-the-counter tests at no charge.

It’s expected to reopen in September.