‘He brought us all together’: Family remembers Manny Collins at vigil

Manny Collins vigil

Thursday night’s vigil for Manny Collins was marked by candles, balloons and words from loved ones.

Sixteen-year-old Collins disappeared in early May.

He was last seen near University Avenue Northeast and 49th Avenue in Columbia Heights. This week, authorities announced his remains were found in the Elk River landfill.

RELATED: Body of Manny Collins found in Elk River landfill, Anoka County authorities announce

Those who put together the vigil tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the intersection is the spot where they sounded the alarm that he was missing.

Thursday night, his mother took the microphone briefly to send a message to this community.

RELATED: Search for ‘Manny’ nearing a month; forensics, investigations ongoing

“I want to say, thank you, everybody, for coming and supporting Manny… Thank y’all so much, for real,” Ashley, Manny’s mother, said.

The crowd was comforting one another as musicians set the tone. Candles were passed around and above them, flocks of balloons.

RELATED: Anoka County mother appeals for return of her missing son as police look for answers

Collins’ uncle, Michael Wilson, spoke of Manny’s earliest days.

The grief was more palpable than the evening heat, and all were touched by his life and his story.

Wilson said, “He was my brother, nephew, best friend… Manny is a part of us and he brought us all together… He’ll make everything better.”

A GoFundMe for Collins’ mother can be found HERE.