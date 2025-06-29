U of M Center for Magnetic Resonance Research back to normal operations following hazmat incident

The University of Minnesota Public Safety reported a hazmat incident at one of its buildings in Minneapolis on Sunday morning.

At 9:50 a.m., the university reported that a hazmat incident was occurring at the Center for Magnetic Resonance Research and that Public Safety was evacuating personnel from the building.

SAFE-U EMERGENCY

June 29, 2025 at 9:50 AM

U of M Twin Cities: HAZMAT Incident at the Center for Magnetic Resonance Research. Public Safety is evacuating the building temporarily. Anyone inside the building, please exit now and wait for the all clear⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4VclwSg4cl — UMN Public Safety (@UMNpublicsafety) June 29, 2025

Around 35 minutes after the hazmat incident was announced, the Department of Public Safety announced the incident had been resolved.

Public safety said there is no danger to the public as a result of the incident, and the building is now back to “normal operating status.”

At this time, the university has not disclosed what material caused the evacuation, nor if any injuries have occured because of it.