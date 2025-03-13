Harrison Smith returning to Vikings on 1-year deal

Hitman Harry will be donning the purple and gold for at least one more season.

On Wednesday, a source confirmed that the Minnesota Vikings and Harrison Smith agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with incentives of up to $14 million. The deal has a $10 million base salary with per-game roster bonuses of $250K and $750K tied to the snap count, per the source.

Smith has spent his entire 13-year career with the Vikings after being drafted out of Notre Dame in 2012. The standout safety is a six-time Pro Bowler and was named to the NFL All-Pro Team in 2017.

In 192 career games, Smith has totaled 37 interceptions (four of which were returned for touchdowns) , 96 passes defended, 20.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and 1,126 tackles.

He ranks 1st among active NFL players in interceptions and 5th in tackles.

