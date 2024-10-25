Harris campaign zeroes in on portraying Trump as a ‘fascist’

Issues like inflation, immigration and others are taking a backseat to “fascism” this week as the Kamala Harris campaign tries to capitalize on reports Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, retired Gen. John Kelly, says Trump fits the definition of a fascist.

Last night in a CNN appearance, Harris said she agrees Trump is a fascist. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, now brings it up on the campaign trail every day. “He’s talking about using the United States military to go after people who disagree with his idiotic ideas,” Walz said in Madison, Wis., on Tuesday. “His unpatriotic ideas. His traitorous ideas.”

He brought it up again in St. Paul during a brief interaction with reporters. “The desire of Donald Trump to wish that he had generals like Adolf Hitler had,” Walz said.

Minnesota Republican Congressman Tom Emmer was asked about an ABC News poll that indicates 49% of Americans surveyed think Trump is a fascist, with 22% thinking the same of Harris. Emmer didn’t directly respond but said voters are more focused on the economy. “Donald Trump is going to win this election and he’s going to win the election because the closing message has been the message all along, Kamala you broke it. Donald Trump is going to fix it.”

Our political analysts also debated the issue on “At Issue” that can be seen Sunday at 10 a.m.

“I think it is alarming that closer to 50% of the folks do think that President Trump, based on the things that they’ve heard he said, thinks that he’s a fascist or certainly down that road,” said former DFL state Sen. Jeff Hayden.

“This line of attack isn’t working,” Republican political analyst Andy Brehm responded. “President Trump has significant momentum and what people care about is the economy, is inflation, which you know this fascism stuff, I just don’t think is driving with people.”