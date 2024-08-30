Harris campaign sends Walz all over country — with stops back home few and far between

Walz stays busy on campaign trail

The presidential campaign is stepping into high gear across several battleground states, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is in the middle of it all.

While he’s not exactly barnstorming, Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, has been very active campaigning on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris, from a bus tour through Georgia — including a stop at a high school — to a firefighters union convention in Massachusetts.

Since Walz was named Harris’ running mate, he’s only spent a few days in Minnesota. Meanwhile, he’s campaigned in 13 states, from California to Colorado to Rhode Island.

A review of his Governor’s Office schedules show only two days of official state business, while his vice presidential campaign schedules show him at times making two to three appearances a day around the country.

While Walz continues harsh criticism of Republican opponents Donald Trump and JD Vance, he continues to find himself targeted by them as well.

Vance spoke to the same firefighters Walz spoke to a day earlier, claiming Walz put firefighters in danger during the George Floyd riots.

“Why were they doing it? And part of the reason they were doing it was because people like Tim Walz invited these rioters into Minneapolis, and it was people like Donald Trump who wanted to send in the National Guard to protect them, to protect you,” Vance said.

Trump campaigned in Michigan Thursday afternoon and hopped over to La Crosse, Wisconsin, for another rally in the evening.

Walz was in North Carolina on Thursday and will be in Maryland and Virginia on Friday before heading back to Minnesota this weekend.