Harding High School students to return with new safety protocols Friday

Students at Harding High School will return to class Friday, one week after 15-year-old Devin Scott was fatally stabbed in the hallway.

Students will follow a modified schedule and get out early Friday, then return to their regular schedules Tuesday, according to a district representative.

Friday’s focus will be “creating space for connection, discussion, reflection and community,” St. Paul Public Schools said. Students will meet in grade-level assemblies and remain in their “Advisory” class most of the day, with members of the district’s crisis team on-hand for support.

In the wake of the homicide, the school announced multiple protocols:

Students who are late must enter through the main entrance where they will receive a pass and have 5 minutes to get to class.

There will be increased hallway supervision during class. Students will only be allowed in the hallways during class time with a chaperone.

Students will be escorted to the bathroom and bathrooms will be supervised.

Cell phones should not be used and need to stay put away during class time.

In addition to the new rules, a third School Support Liaison will be at Harding, and two St. Paul police officers will be outside the school.

“Saint Paul Public Schools and Harding High School would like to thank everyone who has supported our students, staff and community over the past week,” said Superintendent Joe Gothard. “The only way we will get through this is together, and our families and SPPS community have shown that they are willing to do whatever it takes for our young people.”

St. Paul Federation of Educators Local 28, a union representing educators in the school district, sent a letter to the SPPS Board of Education asking for an emergency meeting to engage with the community and address the “climate” that led to the stabbing.

Over 600 educators signed the letter in less than 24 hours, the union said.