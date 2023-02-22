Harding High School students address St. Paul School Board for the first time since fatal stabbing

For the first time since 15-year-old Harding High School student, Devin Scott, was stabbed to death inside Harding High School in early February, students opened up to the St. Paul School Board about school safety.

17-year-old Valeria Barrios Sanchez told SPPS school board members she supports bringing back St. Paul Police officers into public schools, after witnessing Scott’s death.

“I am here to tell you how I feel as a senior at Harding High School and I can tell you I don’t feel safe,” said Barrios Sanchez. “This is supposed to be my most memorable year. It will be, but unfortunately I have to remember it as the year I witnessed a homicide.”

Other students like Chineze Okolo preferred SROs not return to her school’s hallways.

“And, whether it’s a security guard, or a school resource officer, it makes me feel uncomfortable,” said Okolo. “Because I feel like teachers should stand in the hallways, like, not somebody who’s carrying a potentially lethal weapon that could hurt or kill somebody.”

This was only a listening session by the St. Paul School Board. Board members did not offer any opinions and there was no action taken on the SRO issue.