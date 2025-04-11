Hamstring strain lands Twins ace Pablo López on 15-day injured list

Right-handed starting pitcher Pablo López will be out for at least two weeks after he suffered a right hamstring strain, the Minnesota Twins announced Friday.

López was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday, when he was taken out in the fifth inning against Kansas City.

The 29-year-old Twins ace has allowed three earned runs in 16⅔ innings this season, striking out 14 batters while walking two.

To fill López’s spot on the 26-man roster, the Twins recalled right-hander David Festa from Triple-A St. Paul.

Festa made his big-league debut midway through the 2024 season, recording a 2-6 record and a 4.90 ERA in 14 games played. In two starts for the Saints this year, Festa has gone 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA, putting up eight strikeouts and two walks.

Festa will take the mound for Friday night’s home game against the Detroit Tigers.