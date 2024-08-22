Gus Walz’s emotional moment at DNC puts national spotlight on neurodivergence

A Minnesota moment from the Democratic National Convention is going viral and shining a light on the topic of neurodivergence.

When Gov. Tim Walz took the stage to accept the vice presidential nomination, he addressed his family saying, “Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world and I love you.”

Gus Walz, 17, stood up, bursting with pride, shouting: “That’s my dad!”

The emotional moment captured people’s hearts and is also raising awareness for the teenager’s diagnoses.

The Walz family opened up about it in a People Magazine article a few weeks ago, sharing that Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD and an anxiety disorder.

They told People Magazine: “It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback — it’s his secret power.”

The family being on the national stage at the DNC has sparked greater conversation on the topic.

“Neurodivergence is really a huge umbrella term. It covers pretty much anyone’s brain who varies from the norm,” explained Lizzi Duffy, an occupational therapist based in the Twin Cities.

Three years ago, Duffy started the nonprofit MnNEAT, which stands for Minnesota Neurodivergent Education Advocacy and Therapy Services, in the hopes of raising awareness for neurodivergent families.

Neurodivergence could include anything from autism to social anxiety to sensory processing disorders.

“I was late diagnosed when I was 39,” Duffy said. “My child is also neurodivergent. We saw a really big need in the community for education and advocacy.”

Now, her nonprofit is helping people understand those whose brains process information differently by doing consultations at schools and training sessions at local businesses.

“Our brains are not necessarily broken or need to be fixed but it’s part of what we see in humanity,” Duffy said. “It’s OK to have supports and it’s okay to not be able to do what the person next to you can do so, being able to be your authentic self would be, I think, a really great thing to see from this.”