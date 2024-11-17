Gunfire injures 3 at Tantrum nightclub in Minneapolis

Three people were injured early Sunday morning in what police described as a “chaotic” shooting at a downtown Minneapolis nightclub.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, gunshots initially came from inside Tantrum nightclub on the 100 block of Fourth Street North around 1:47 a.m. One person was found shot inside with non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

After police responded, more shots were heard coming from the parking lot next to the nightclub. Officers stopped a car that was driving “recklessly,” arrested a man and recovered a firearm. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the suspect had fired shots, but it’s unclear exactly how he was involved.

Police said more shots were heard while taking the suspect into custody.

Investigators learned a fight inside the club escalated to gunfire, and more shots were fired outside while people were running out of the building.

Afterward, two more male shooting victims — an adult and a juvenile — turned up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sunday morning’s shooting comes less than two weeks after another shooting at a Minneapolis nightclub, Vanquish, left a man seriously injured.