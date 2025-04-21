Gun that fired US military’s first shot of WWII could be moved from Minnesota State Capitol

A gun that fired the U.S. military’s first shot in World War II may soon be moved from the grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol.

The gun from the USS Ward could be taken to the future Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum at Camp Ripley in Little Falls.

“It’s the most remarkable World War II artifact in our state,” said Randal Dietrich with the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. “It’s one of the most remarkable World War II artifacts in the nation.”

The gun has sat outside the Capitol for nearly 70 years. The museum wants to preserve the gun by bringing it indoors.

“We have a responsibility to take care of that gun in a way that’s going to last generations, and sitting outside, it’s not going to last generations,” Dietrich said.

The Navy owns the gun and gave approval to move it; now the museum needs approval from the state. The museum hopes to move the gun later this spring or this summer.

