Guinness World Records names Brooklyn Park man oldest bus driver in the world

One Minnesota school bus driver has earned an impressive new title.

Ninety-four-year-old Jim Oppegard of Brooklyn Park has been named the oldest bus driver in the world by Guinness World Records.

“It was great,” Oppegard said. “I was expecting it. The record was 90 and I was quite a bit older than that.”

Oppegard’s boss, Tyler Dubois at Northstar Bus Lines, says Jim passes his physical and driving test with flying colors, along with never missing a day of work.

“There have been handful of people who’ve described him as the GOAT of bus drivers,” Dubois said. “He’s the greatest of all time.”

Oppegard is a driver for Anoka-Hennepin Schools. He’s driven a bus for nearly 50 years.