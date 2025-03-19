Feeding Our Future co-defendants Bock, Said found guilty on all counts in meal fraud trial

A federal jury found two co-defendants guilty on all counts for their roles in the sprawling Feeding Our Future meal fraud scheme.

Aimee Bock, the now-defunct nonprofit’s founder and executive director, and Salim Said, co-owner of a Minneapolis restaurant that was under Feeding Our Future’s sponsorship, were found to have conspired to steal $250 million in taxpayer funds through the Federal Child Nutrition Program.

Bock was found guilty on seven counts, and Said was convicted on a staggering 21 counts. They face prison time on charges of wire fraud, federal programs bribery, money laundering and conspiracy to commit those crimes.

A full breakdown of the jury’s verdict can be found at the bottom of this article.

As the jury foreman read the verdict, Bock shook her head, seemingly in disbelief. Said did a small head shake.

As Judge Nancy Brasel considered whether to detain the defendants until sentencing, Bock’s attorney, Kenneth Udoibok, argued that his client does not pose a flight risk because she doesn’t have a passport and lives with her parents.

“We ask that she have some time to get her affairs ready for prison,” he said.

Said’s defense attorney, Adrian Montez, said his client was guilty of serious crimes but did not pose an imminent danger to the public. He added that Said had not had the chance to say goodbye to his children.

Brasel disagreed and ordered both defendants to remain in custody until they are sentenced.

“Frankly, I think public safety is at risk,” she said.

She added that there is reason to believe they are at significant risk to flee and pointed to heightened security surrounding the trial.

Montez pat Said on the back before his arrest, and U.S. marshals made him and Bock remove their jewelry and belts. Bock’s legal team comforted her, and she blew her nose before being taken away.

Sentencing hearings for Bock and Said will be scheduled at a later date.

The jury’s verdict is as follows:

Aimee Bock

Count 1 — Conspiracy to commit wire fraud: GUILTY

Count 2 — Wire fraud: GUILTY

Count 4 — Wire fraud: GUILTY

Count 5 — Wire fraud: GUILTY

Count 12 — Wire fraud: GUILTY

Count 15 — Conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Count 40 — Federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Salim Said