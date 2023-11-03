Group of St. Paul business owners to speak on proposed sales tax increase Friday

A group of St. Paul business owners is set to speak out Friday in favor of a 1% sales tax increase in the city - a measure that's on the ballot ahead of Tuesday's election.

However, not everyone is on board with the idea.

If voters pass the measure next week, the tax increase would take effect starting April 1, 2024. The tax would increase by 1% for the next 20 years, and officials say it would allow for nearly a billion dollars to be collected.

Some of the money would be used for improving parks, trails and community centers that are considered to be in poor condition, and also build a new community center on the city’s east side.

However, a majority of that money would be spent on fixing several roads in the city, as officials say the streets in St. Paul are on a 124-year re-construction cycle, when they’re supposed to be worked on every 60 years.

“Summit Avenue for example, which is one of the streets that we’re proposing to re-construct, the last time Summit Avenue was fully re-constructed William Taft was the president so that was just over 100 years ago,” said St. Payl Mayor Melvin Carter.

Critics of the proposed tax say they worry it will negatively impact local businesses, saying it could push shoppers to take their money to other, lower-taxed parts of the metro.

Friday’s meeting begins at 11:30 a.m.