Group needs support replacing 50,000 moldy American flags at Fort Snelling National Cemetery

A small local non-profit has a big need to fulfill its mission of making sure everyone laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery is honored on Memorial Day.

Flags for Fort Snelling does that by placing an American flag at every headstone on the hallowed ground.

For eight of its 10 years running, they’ve been able to reach that goal… But for 2025, there’s fear of falling short.

Last year around Memorial Day, Fort Snelling received a lot of rain, and with the way the flags are stored — in plastic totes — the non-profit said within a day it could tell thousands were starting to get moldy — 50,000 of them, which will be retired and need replacing.

“[It’s] pretty devastating when you look at the volume that we’re losing because of the rain, and the amount of moisture and wetness that we had for the week while the flags were out,” Joanne Malmstedt, founder of Flags for Fort Snelling, said.

Malmstedt adds at $1 per flag, they need to raise $50,000 — a big lift for a non-profit that solely relies on donations.

“It is such a moving and amazing sight,” Malmstedt said about placing the flags placed at all the headstones.

“…I wouldn’t be able to put into accurate words that would depict what it actually feels like and looks like to be out there when all of the flags are out,” she said, adding she has loved ones laid to rest there.

To avoid such a loss again, as she’s done with thousands of other flags, Malmstedt says she’ll be weatherproofing the new American flags.

The group is also responsible for storage, and at 500 totes filled with flags, it says they’re fortunate My Credit Union is a close partner.

“It’s in my heart and a lot of people’s hearts,” Todd Barduson, vice president of marketing and business development with My Credit Union, said about helping.

The flag-filled-totes are stored at the credit union’s Richfield location, somewhat of a prime spot as it’s only minutes from the cemetery.

“We want to make sure that every flag that’s out there is doing what it’s supposed to do,” Barduson added about honoring the veterans he, too, has family buried at Fort Snelling.

If you’d like to help, Flags for Fort Snelling says financial donations are what they need to replace the flags.

“I think it’s beautiful out there 365 days a year, but during that week, when the flags are out there, it is one of the most touching and heartwarming and humbling places that I have ever seen,” Malmstedt said.