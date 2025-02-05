Groundbreaking University of Minnesota professor awarded prestigious presidential award

A groundbreaking University of Minnesota professor has won a prestigious award.

Maria Gini was awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring.

Gini was the first woman in the University of Minnesota’s Computer Science Department. The award will be given out at the White House.

“Never been in the White House,” Professor Gini said. “I’ve seen it from the outside, so I think it will be fun.”

Gini hopes to pick up the award in Washington, D.C., sometime later this year.