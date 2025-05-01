Grief in the Indigenous community following deadly Minneapolis shootings

It’s been a difficult 24 hours for Red Lake Nation members.

Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. confirms three members were among the five victims in Tuesday’s deadly shooting. A second shooting happened outside of Red Lake Nation Embassy and Mino-Bimaadiziwin Apartments and Wellness Clinic. The Embassy and Clinic will be closed for the rest of the week.

The apartments and wellness clinic opened just a few years ago and were built to uplift the community near the intersection of Cedar and 17th avenues. On Wednesday afternoon, it was marked by crime scene tape after a deadly shooting on the street outside.

“The tribal leadership at Red Lake planned that apartment building and wellness clinic so things like this wouldn’t happen, to be a bright light for tribal members,” said Joe Plumer, Red Lake Nation legal counsel.

“It’s a big setback.”

According to Minneapolis police, a man in his 30s was killed there. A stray bullet nearly hit an infant and a toddler in a nearby SUV.

Seki and Plumer told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that none of the people who live in the apartment building were shot, but many witnessed it.

“It was a nice day out, it was warm out, many people were outside,” said Plumer. “It’s 1 p.m. in the afternoon. They were right in the vicinity of where all of the shooting was going on. Needless to say there was a lot of traumatized people.”

There are counselors now available for those who need them. Seki said they are also stepping up security at the building.

“It’s a sad day, a sad day,” he said.

The Minneapolis American Indian Center is less than a mile away from the shooting scenes. The executive director, Mary LaGarde, said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the recent acts of gun violence in our community. Violence has no place here. Too many relatives have been lost, and our hearts go out to all those affected by these tragedies.

The Minneapolis American Indian Center calls upon our neighbors, leaders, government officials, and law enforcement to come together — to reject division and choose compassion, respect, and unity.

Healing begins when we remember that we are all relatives, and that we are stronger when we stand together.“

Both Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Mayor Jacob Frey said they had met with Native leaders on Wednesday morning, and during a news conference, they assured the community that more patrols would be active in the area.

“The message to our Native community is that we stand with them, we are going to do everything possible to bring these perpetrators to justice,” Frey said Wednesday afternoon. “To be clear, our city, our police, our entire enterprise will not rest until we get the job done, and we’re going to do it hand in hand with them.”

The Thursday powwow and open house at the MAIC center are postponed, according to a spokesperson for the MAIC. Additionally, the American Indian Kick-Off Parade is canceled.

Instead, the community is invited to a prayer on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Cedar Field.