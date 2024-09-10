Grandfather who loved ‘God, golf, and basketball’ killed in hit-and-run

Hennepin County Prosecutors charged two sisters for their roles in the fatal hit-and-run crash that took the life of Andre Steward.

“God-fearing man, always had his bible everywhere he went,” said the victim’s sister, Leah Anderson.

Steward was a grandfather and father who loved God, golf, and basketball, according to his family.

At the end of August, arrest warrants were issued for the driver, 25-year-old Victoria N. Yorahee of Mesa, Arizona, and her sister, 18-year-old Tianna R. Yorahee of Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Court documents said the victim’s family reported to authorities that the driver. “…has been harassing…” their family “by phone and social media… saying she will never be caught.”

“I made a post on Facebook that went viral about my dad getting killed,” said Clarissa Riley, the victim’s daughter.

Riley said afterward, several family members started receiving information about the crash from a variety of people.

Back on the night of July 29th, a church’s security camera captured Steward, 52, riding his motorized scooter home when he was struck by an SUV at Fremont and 22nd Avenue North in Minneapolis. According to police, the SUV was going about 80 miles an hour before the crash on the city street.

Witnesses told police that several women got out of the SUV, and the driver pulled off the rear license plate before running away.

“To me, that was so, not human, no morals, no respect, just totally cold,” said Anderson.

Steward was injured and trapped under the SUV. He later died days later at the hospital from his injuries. One of the women charged, Victoria Yorahee is now listed in a Dallas, Texas jail roster being held for criminal vehicular homicide on a Hennepin County warrant.

The second suspect, Tianna Yorahee, has an active arrest warrant for “aiding an offender.”