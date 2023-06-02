Grand Old Day returns to St. Paul this weekend

After missing the past three years, a popular summer festival is returning to St. Paul this weekend.

Grand Old Day is taking place on Sunday for the first time since 2019.

The Grand Avenue Business Association says it’s the largest free festival in the Midwest.

The one-day festival includes yoga, a two-mile run, a parade, a car show, wiener dog races and free music throughout the day.

While free to attend, the wristbands — which cost $10 in advance or $15 the day of — are required for access to the beer garden. VIP passes are also available for $50.

For more information and a schedule of events, click here.